Police Blotter: Aug. 28
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Aug. 28

Handcuffs stock

Forgery — Longview police Wednesday arrested Sally Anne Boyco, 58, of Longview on suspicion of forgery.

Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Loren Laverne Harshman, 59, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment.

Fraud — A Castle Rock business reported Wednesday that it received a counterfeit $100 bill during one of its daily transactions.

Beer to-go — A man apparently carried his beer out of J Squared Barrel House Wednesday night and drove off in his truck.

Burglaries

  • 400 block of Oak Street, Kelso. Wednesday. A man and a woman tried to break into Vipor Vapor. Both suspects ran off and were not immediately located.
  • 600 block of Melton Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Additional details unavailable.
  • 300 Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Wednesday. A man tried to break into multiple storage units but was caught on video camera.

Thefts

  • 2000 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a boat and two boat motors.
  • 100 block of Lamham Road, Toutle. Wednesday. Someone stole grape vines.
  • 300 block of Burma Road, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Someone stole a boat motor.
  • 300 block of Cedarcrest Drive, Silver Lake. Wednesday. Someone stole a ring.
  • 100 block of Irene Lane, Ariel. Wednesday. Utility trailer license plate disappeared. Washington 0833XM.
  • 3900 block of Estate Drive, Longview. Wednesday. A woman reportedly stole an Amazon package and yellow envelope off a porch.

Vandalism

  • 400 block of Monroe Street, Ryderwood. Wednesday. Additional details unavailable.
  • 300 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Deputies arrested a Kelso man suspected of defacing a sign.

Vehicle prowls

  • 100 block of First Avenue, Castle Rock. Someone took items from a car parked outside of Kalama Sourdough.
  • 200 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. A woman tried to get into several cars on the block.

