Police Blotter: Aug. 27

Drugs — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Andnick Andreas, 26, city of residence unknown on suspicion of felony drug possession.

Fugitive — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Dakota Sequoyah Bowman, 28, of Kelso on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Assault, harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Adam Nicholas Gardner, 24, of Vancouver on suspicion of harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Drugs, impersonation, escape — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Zachariah Charles Harris, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession, possessing drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, escape from community custody and driving without a license.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jonmichael Dorell Johnson, 33, of Longview on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, two counts of felony drug possession and possession of drugs with intent to sell.