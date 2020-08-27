Police Blotter: Aug. 27

Drugs — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Andnick Andreas, 26, city of residence unknown on suspicion of felony drug possession.
Fugitive — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Dakota Sequoyah Bowman, 28, of Kelso on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Assault, harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Adam Nicholas Gardner, 24, of Vancouver on suspicion of harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Drugs, impersonation, escape — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Zachariah Charles Harris, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession, possessing drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, escape from community custody and driving without a license.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jonmichael Dorell Johnson, 33, of Longview on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, two counts of felony drug possession and possession of drugs with intent to sell.
Drugs, theft, trespass — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Ryan Ashten Seward Arestad, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of possessing controlled substances, third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, driving without a license, operating a vehicle without a valid title and introducing a controlled substance to a jail.
Fraud — A Longview woman called the sheriff’s office Tuesday to report identity theft. She said she keeps getting packages she did not order and accounts have been opened using her maiden name.
Burglaries
- 100 block of Streeter Road, Silver Lake. Tuesday. Items from garage.
- 200 block of Merwin Village Road, Ariel. Tuesday. Numerous items missing.
- 400 block of Oak Street, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 100 block of 35th Court, Longview. Tuesday. Table saw, bike, exercise equipment left in garage, unsure if anything was taken.
Thefts
- 5400 block of Gorans Road, Longview. Tuesday. Mail.
- 1400 block of Westside Highway, Kelso. Tuesday. White fiberglass 16-foot drift boat.
- 100 block of Dixon Lane, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Jewelry.
- 200 block of Lakeview Drive, Silver Lake. Tuesday. Oxycodone.
- 6300 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Tuesday. Cans stolen from the recycling center.
- 800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Cash.
- 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
- 200 block of 25th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Theft of Reuger Security 9 handgun.
Vehicle Prowl
- 600 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Several prowls reported.
Vehicle Theft
- 200 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Reported Tuesday, occurred in March. Fleetwood Boundary motor home. WA ALF9658.
Vandalism
- 3000 block of Dover Street, Longview. Tuesday. Damage to vehicle.
- 1300 block of Woodside Street, Woodland. Tuesday. Damage to vehicle.
