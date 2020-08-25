Police Blotter: Aug. 26

Assault, harassment — Longview police Monday arrested Spencer Ethan Broten, 19, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and felony harassment.
Harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm — Longview police Monday arrested Brian Jon Edwards, 32, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, felony harassment and carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon.
Fraud — A Kelso woman lost $3,500 after she purchased Target gift cards and provided an unknown caller the numbers on the cards. The suspect also got access to her bank accounts.
Vandalism
- 600 block of Clark Creek Road, Longview. Monday. Back window broken and flat tire.
- 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Man crawled behind washing machines possibly looking for coins and damaged equipment.
Theft
- 100 block of Tara Lane, Kalama. Monday. Mail theft.
Burglary
- 100 block of Collins Road, Kelso. Monday. Garage door busted and laptop, several fishing poles and a bottle of whisky were missing.
Stolen vehicle
800 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Black Ford Fiesta. Montana CNN656. Suspect rented the vehicle on July 30 but didn’t return it by the Aug. 10 due date.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.