Police Blotter: Aug. 25

Got milk? — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller Sunday afternoon reported finding a small flatbed trailer filled with more than 100 milk jugs in the 500 block of Germany Creek Road in Longview. An investigating deputy could not determine who the jugs belonged to.

Kayak theft — A caller to 911 dispatch on Sunday morning in the 1300 block of Pekin Road, Woodland reported seeing a group of people across the Lewis river steal a kayak from a house on the water. When confronted by the caller, they reportedly ran away and said they were going to return it.

Dreaming of dispatch — Cowlitz 911 dispatchers received a call from the 100 block of Williams Avenue in Kelso early Sunday morning, but only heard snoring on the other line. Officials called back and woke up the snoring man, who said he was fine and said his digital Apple watch, which he was wearing, had apparently initiated the call.