Police Blotter: Aug. 25

Got milk? — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller Sunday afternoon reported finding a small flatbed trailer filled with more than 100 milk jugs in the 500 block of Germany Creek Road in Longview. An investigating deputy could not determine who the jugs belonged to.
Kayak theft — A caller to 911 dispatch on Sunday morning in the 1300 block of Pekin Road, Woodland reported seeing a group of people across the Lewis river steal a kayak from a house on the water. When confronted by the caller, they reportedly ran away and said they were going to return it.
Dreaming of dispatch — Cowlitz 911 dispatchers received a call from the 100 block of Williams Avenue in Kelso early Sunday morning, but only heard snoring on the other line. Officials called back and woke up the snoring man, who said he was fine and said his digital Apple watch, which he was wearing, had apparently initiated the call.
Juvenile behavior — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller on Lone Oak Road in Longview reported just after midnight Sunday morning that juveniles in the area had been racing up and down the road, lighting off fireworks and possibly shooting a gun. The 911 caller’s neighbor added that the juvenile’s vehicle, described as “a crappy old Jeep,” almost took out their mailbox. Longview police fielded similar calls from the 1400 block of Hickory Avenue and the 200 block of 27th Avenue around that time.
Vehicular assault — Kelso police Sunday arrested Montanah Lee Janette Taylor, 24, of Brewster on suspicion of vehicular assault and obstructing a public servant.
Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Michael Joseph Ruiz, 39, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence.
Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Mary Marjorie Barnett, 22, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence.
Burglary — Kelso police Saturday arrested Gabriel Mordaci Vieira, 24, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault domestic violence and violating a no contact/protection order.
Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Contessa Eva Leann Diseth, 26, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft, mail theft, a felony drug offense and third-degree theft.
Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Madison Rose Douglas, 22, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft and a felony drug offense.
Assault — Kalama police Friday arrested Hanna Jewell Hamilton, 23, of Beaverton, Oregon on suspicion of second-degree assault of a child and reckless endangerment.
Stolen property — Longview police Friday arrested Mathew Martinez, 36, of Juneau, Alaska on suspicion of second-degree trafficking of stolen property and third-degree theft.
Mischief — Kelso police Friday arrested Austin Ray Shadday, 26, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.
Mischief — Kelso police Friday arrested Jacob Allen Trickey, 31, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.
Theft — Kelso police Friday arrested Daniel Lorance Westerby, 36, of Longview on suspicion of retail theft and resisting arrest.
Drugs — Kelso police Friday arrested Max Alexander Patri Woods, 22, of Longview on suspicion of three felony drug offenses, third-degree theft and tampering with evidence.
Burglary
- 300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Garage burglarized.
Vehicle prowl
- Spirit Lake Highway and Si Town Road, Castle Rock. Sunday. Chainsaws, cell phone taken from broken-into car.
Theft
- 300 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Sunday. Donald Trump political sign.
- 900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Two Xbox game consoles, several pairs of shoes and other items stolen from apartment.
- 3100 block of Virginia Way, Longview. Friday. Stretch of unlocked mailboxes found opened.
- 38th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Friday. License plates stolen from vehicle.
- 1400 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Friday. Drivers license and bank debit card taken from wallet.
- 1100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Friday. Wallet stolen and fraudulent charges made on credit card.
Vandalism
- 700 block of Third Avenue, Castle Rock. Saturday. Nails found set underneath car tires.
- 400 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. House egged.
- 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Door window broken out.
- Tennant Way and 15th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Window shot out, possibly by BB gun.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.