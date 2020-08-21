Police Blotter: Aug. 22

Burglary attempt — Woodland police Thursday arrested Adam Reid Lindstrom, 31, of Longview on suspicion of attempted residential burglary.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Woodland police Thursday arrested Michael Anthony Perkins, 25, of Sammamish, Wash., on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Brian Scott Schafer, 35, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Assault — Kelso police Friday arrested Dillon Jay Thomas, 32, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Violating no contact order — Longview police Thursday arrested Trevon Malik Turner, 24, of Longview on suspicion of violating a no contact order.
Vandalism
- 600 block of Hazel Dell Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Mailboxes opened and mail scattered all over the roadway.
- 200 block Holcomb Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Someone broke the gas line of a white van outside the park and it was leaking gas.
- 5600 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Thursday. Vehicle window broken at about 2 a.m. Nothing missing from inside.
Thefts
- 300 block of Streeter Road, Silver Lake. Thursday. Theft of weed-eaters.
- 300 block of Garlock Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Theft of mail.
- 100 block of Monticello Drive, Longview. Thursday. Theft of mail.
- 300 block Niemi Road, Woodland. Thursday. Possible theft of mail.
- 400 block of Paine Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Unknown subject took a Stihl combination tool and a Craftsman high power pressure washer from the shed sometime in the last week.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Employee caught stealing items worth more than $1,100.
- 1400 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Thursday. About $194 in change taken from a Coca Cola vending machine.
Burglary
6200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Unknown suspect got into the shed and stole the security system hard drive.
