Police Blotter: Aug. 21

Harassment, drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Dakota Matthew Carras, 27, of Battle Ground on suspicion of felony harassment and a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Dominic Anthony Greco, 39, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Kenneth Leroy Markel Jr., 49, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of a felony drug offense and two warrants for contempt of court.
Drugs — Kalama police Wednesday arrested Meida Enez Paz, 26, of Amboy on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Tammera Michelle Thurlby, 44, on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Christopher Louis Withers, 35, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Perjury — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Theresa Pauline Zamora, 41, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree perjury, third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree vehicle prowl, third-degree theft and third-degree driving while license suspended.
No mask, no appointment — A man called police to report that employees at a Longview clinic would not let him inside for his appointment because he was not wearing a mask. The man said he was maskless for medical reasons, and he told police he felt he was being discriminated against.
Manager requires mask — A woman called police to report that employees at a Longview business were “harassing her” because she was not wearing a mask. The manager asked the shopper to leave and refused to let her purchase items. The woman said she put on her mask, but the manager continued to ask her to leave.
Burglaries
- 1100 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a DeWalt leaf blower from a garage. Estimated loss of $275.
- 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Wednesday. At least two people tried to kick in the windows and the back door of an apartment.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Additional details unavailable.
- 1300 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. The security alarms sounded at a building after a door was apparently forced open.
Stolen vehicle
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a silver 1996 Honda Accord. Unknown state BKK2458.
Thefts
- 800 block of Coweeman Lane, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole a black .38 caliber Ruger LCP (lightweight compact pistol).
- 5200 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Wednesday. Unknown items.
- 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone stole electronics from an apartment.
Vandalism
- 100 block of Jade Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone damaged a mailbox.
- 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. A man carved a picture of a woman into a glass window.
- 900 block of Elm Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone broke the window on a Subaru Forester.
- 200 block of Haussler Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone cut the battery cables on a skidder and caused other damage.
- 2000 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Wednesday. Someone vandalized a truck overnight. It was unclear what the nature of the damage was.
