 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Aug. 20
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Aug. 20

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Theft — Longview police on Tuesday arrested George Walker Lacy, 56, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and retail theft.

Theft — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Samantha Michelle Price, 33, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and retail theft.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Cristian Russell Allyn Wornick, 20, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession.

Thefts

200 block of Lone Oak Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Opioid prescription stolen from mailbox.

200 block of Parker Place, Kelso. Reported Tuesday, occurred Saturday.

900 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Battery stolen from car.

1000 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Medication.

200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Tuesday. I.D.

1000 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Personal belongings.

Vandalism

1600 block of Lewis River Road, Cougar. Tuesday. Signs lit on fire at resort.

300 block of Nectarine Drive, Kalama. Tuesday. Gravel thrown on vehicle.

800 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Driver’s side car window broken.

800 block of Wood Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Car window broken.

1300 block of Bowmont Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Multiple car windows broken.

200 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Building tagged with graffiti.

2000 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Tuesday. Multiple car windows broken.

2800 block of Field Street, Longview. Tuesday. Two bullet holes in car.

Stolen Vehicles

600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Tuesday. Blue Chevy Cobalt.

Burglaries

2300 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Reported Tuesday. Five cars prowled and back door lock of home broken.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News