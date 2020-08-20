Police Blotter: Aug. 20

Theft — Longview police on Tuesday arrested George Walker Lacy, 56, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and retail theft.
Theft — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Samantha Michelle Price, 33, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and retail theft.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Cristian Russell Allyn Wornick, 20, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession.
Thefts
200 block of Lone Oak Drive, Longview. Tuesday. Opioid prescription stolen from mailbox.
200 block of Parker Place, Kelso. Reported Tuesday, occurred Saturday.
900 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Battery stolen from car.
1000 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Medication.
200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Tuesday. I.D.
1000 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Personal belongings.
Vandalism
1600 block of Lewis River Road, Cougar. Tuesday. Signs lit on fire at resort.
300 block of Nectarine Drive, Kalama. Tuesday. Gravel thrown on vehicle.
800 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Driver’s side car window broken.
800 block of Wood Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Car window broken.
1300 block of Bowmont Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Multiple car windows broken.
200 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Building tagged with graffiti.
2000 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Tuesday. Multiple car windows broken.
2800 block of Field Street, Longview. Tuesday. Two bullet holes in car.
Stolen Vehicles
600 block of Olson Road, Longview. Tuesday. Blue Chevy Cobalt.
Burglaries
2300 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Reported Tuesday. Five cars prowled and back door lock of home broken.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.