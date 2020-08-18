Police Blotter: Aug. 19

Drugs — Longview police Monday arrested T.J. Carson Lee Davis, 22, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Kalama police Tuesday arrested Korina Marie Snyder, 28, of Woodland on suspicion of a felony drug offense and a warrant for contempt of court.
Electric wheelchair drive — Several people called Longview police Monday afternoon to report that a man was driving his electric wheelchair in the middle of the road. One caller told police that the man was going about two miles per hour through the middle of the intersection on Oregon Way and Industrial Way, and it looked like he was headed toward the Lewis and Clark Bridge.
Thefts
- 300 block of Island Aire Drive, Woodland. Monday. Someone stole two stand-up, plastic paddle boards that were attached to the dock on a Woodland man’s property. The boards are Lifetime brand. One is blue and one is lime green. Estimated loss of $1,000.
- 3200 Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Monday. Someone stole two rifles.
- 300 block of Marine Drive, Kalama. Monday. Someone stole a new Yeti cooler from the back of a truck. Port of Kalama security reportedly has video footage of the incident.
- 2100 block of 38th Avenue, Longview. Monday. A man attempted to steal the change bin from the McDonalds drive-thru window.
- 300 block of CC Street, Woodland. Monday. Someone stole a man’s wallet and used the bank cards inside to make purchases at the Woodland Walmart and Ace Hardware stores.
Vandalism
- 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Someone shot a BB gun or pellet gun at a building and left a mark in the front door.
- 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Someone driving a green Subaru threw an object at another car and broke its driver’s side window, then drove off.
- 2700 block of Taylor Avenue, Longview. Monday. Someone “toilet papered” a house and trees in what appears to be a prank. No other houses on the block were affected.
Vehicle thefts
- 600 block of Robinson Road, Woodland. Monday. A man stole a green 1994 Isuzu Rodeo while the owner was showing it to him. Oregon 487HCZ.
- 1300 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Someone stole a gray 2003 Dodge Dakota with gray canopy. Unknown plate number.
