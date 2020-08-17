Police Blotter: Aug. 18

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fake bill filmer — A man reportedly entered the Longview Winco Friday morning and asked for permission to film a movie inside. He was denied, according to a report of the incident in Cowlitz 911 logs. The man said he was a YouTube star named Cassady Campbell and offered a manager one of several fake $100 bills he had, though he never tried to buy anything with the fake money, which he reportedly referred to as “Cassady Dollars.” An investigating officer searched YouTube for Cassady Campbell and determined that the man at WinCo did not resemble the online entertainer.

Mask argument — A call went out to 911 dispatchers Sunday morning after a man at a business in the 1300 block of Lewis River Road in Woodland refused to leave the store after being asked to wear a mask. A responding Woodland Police officer informed the man that a business has the right to refuse service and to trespass him from the store. When the man said he would go back in anyway, the officer told him that doing so would lead to him going to jail. The man then “exercised his first amendment rights” and left, the officer wrote.