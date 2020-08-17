Police Blotter: Aug. 18

Fake bill filmer — A man reportedly entered the Longview Winco Friday morning and asked for permission to film a movie inside. He was denied, according to a report of the incident in Cowlitz 911 logs. The man said he was a YouTube star named Cassady Campbell and offered a manager one of several fake $100 bills he had, though he never tried to buy anything with the fake money, which he reportedly referred to as “Cassady Dollars.” An investigating officer searched YouTube for Cassady Campbell and determined that the man at WinCo did not resemble the online entertainer.
Mask argument — A call went out to 911 dispatchers Sunday morning after a man at a business in the 1300 block of Lewis River Road in Woodland refused to leave the store after being asked to wear a mask. A responding Woodland Police officer informed the man that a business has the right to refuse service and to trespass him from the store. When the man said he would go back in anyway, the officer told him that doing so would lead to him going to jail. The man then “exercised his first amendment rights” and left, the officer wrote.
Caught black-handed — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller on Hawthorne Street in Kelso reported Sunday that she’d found black spray paint on her shed and suspected it came from two boys who lived nearby. The 10-year-old and 8-year-old boys initially denied the spray-painting until a deputy pointed out one of them had black spray paint on his hands. The boys then apologized to the shed owner and their father agreed to repair the damage.
Tubers stranded — Four tubers became stranded on the Kalama River near the 3900 block of Kalama River Road Sunday, according to a call made to Cowlitz 911 dispatchers Sunday evening. The group eventually became free and made plans to get a ride out of the area, according to dispatch logs.
Harassment — Longview police Sunday arrested Steven Leroy Griffin, 36, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.
Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Miesha Chanelle Dickerson, 30, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
DUI — Washington State Patrol troopers Sunday arrested Miguel Angel Valencia Nieblas, 47, of Longview on suspicion of felony DUI.
Assault — Kelso police Monday arrested Lisa Isabella Lima, 25, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, resisting arrest and third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief.
Assault — Kelso police Saturday arrested Eric Charles Banfield, 53, of Longview on suspicion of violating a protection order with an assault and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Theft — Kelso police Saturday arrested Michael Aubrey Kennedy Jr., 49, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree theft and a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Perry Lee Lewis, 43, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Burglary
- 1800 block of Alma Drive, Kelso. Sunday. More than $4,000 in construction tools stolen overnight from a cargo trailer. A lock on the trailer was drilled out.
- 200 block of Little Kalama River Road, Woodland. Saturday. Someone entered home and took purse and all keys hanging from key ring.
- 300 block of Arrow Road, Woodland. Friday. Locked trailer at building site broken into, several thousand dollars’ worth of tools stolen.
Vehicle prowl
- 900 block of 3rd Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Cellphone stolen from vehicle.
- 2300 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Saturday. Man seen fleeing after breaking out window of car in day-use parking area near train tracks. Fishing pole, tackle box taken but dropped when confronted.
- 15400 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel. Saturday. Rear window broken, purse and car keys taken.
- 1000 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Medication taken.
- 1000 block of Whalen Road, Woodland. Friday. Wing window broken, 3 Stihl chainsaws valued at $1,150 taken.
- 300 block of First Street, Longview. Friday. Man seen entering van through side window.
Theft
- 100 block Holcomb Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Caller tracked stolen cellphone to location and could hear phone ringing inside house.
- 4000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. 1993 Geo Metro loaned out but not returned.
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Friday. Car keys taken.
- 200 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Wires stripped from utility pole on walking path.
- 3800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Camera and other items taken.
Prowler
- 3700 block of Rosewood Street, Longview. Saturday. Man seen roaming through vacant property after trying to enter front door.
- 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Man seen peering into homes and taking photos with cellphone.
Stolen vehicle
- 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Saturday. 2006 Cargo trailer valued at $5,000, no license number.
- 2800 block of Parkview Drive, Longview. Saturday. Black and silver 2018 Kawasaki ZX6 motorcycle stolen from driveway. WA 3G9905.
- 1500 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Saturday. Red 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse, WA BMT9326.
- 1300 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Friday. Black and light brown utility trailer taken sometime in last few days, WA 0774RR.
