Police Blotter: Aug. 15

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Robin Julie Bearce, 56, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Cody Eugene Elliott, 28, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Forgery — Kelso police Thursday arrested Paul Tyson Gilstrap, 38, of Longview on suspicion of forgery.
Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Ryan Alexander Kleames, 40, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Drugs, felony warrants — Longview police Thursday arrested Chelsea Lyn McClain, 35, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and felony warrants for second-degree burglary, tampering with evidence, making a false statement, driving with a suspended license and violating a trip permit.
Theft, vehicle prowling — Longview police Thursday arrested Christopher Michael Wright, 33, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling and identity theft.
Vehicle prowls
- 1700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Thursday. Man trying vehicle door handles.
- 1000 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. DTI Delton AR15 16-inch barrel taken. Missing for two weeks.
Burglary
- 900 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Items taken from garage.
Vandalism
- 1300 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. Window broken out of company vehicle.
Stolen vehicle
1700 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. White enclosed cargo utility trailer worth $10,0000 taken within the past two days. Sliding window on the left side, folding tent on the top and Seahawks stadium wrap on the rear door.
