Police Blotter: Aug. 14
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Aug. 14

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Gregory Allen Doane, 39, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Firearm, drugs, hit-and-run — Longview police Wednesday arrested Nathan Dean Flores, 23, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen property, one felony drug offense, third-degree driving with a suspended license, hit-and-run of unattended property, reckless driving, failure to transfer title and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assault — Longview police Wednesday arrested Roy Delaine Gifford Jr., 54, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of third-degree assault, drinking in public and disorderly conduct.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jakob Dillan Letteer, 25, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Drugs, fugitive — Longview police Wednesday arrested Alex Francisco Plata, 27, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and a warrant for being a fugitive from justice.

Impersonation, theft, forgery — Longview police Wednesday arrested Gabriel Mordaci Vieira, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, first-degree trafficking of stolen property, second-degree theft, forgery, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a public servant.

Forgery — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Uriah Joseph Padget, 42, of Silver Lake on suspicion of forgery.

Stolen vehicle

  • 1000 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Blue-gray 1988 Honda Civic hatchback, Washington BGP7353.

Thefts

  • 11800 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel. Wednesday. Someone stole batteries from a fork lift and a dump truck.
  • 1000 block of Dougherty Drive, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Someone stole a wallet from on top of a garbage can near the gas pumps while the owner was getting gas.
  • 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a cellphone and
  • backpack from a car. Police recovered the phone but were unable to recover about $1,000 of items in the backpack — including a water pack, four DeWalt batteries and various tools.

Vandalism

  • 4800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Someone broke a gate controller lock box.
  • 1500 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone damaged a vehicle windshield.

Vehicle prowls

  • 1700 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Wednesday. A man and young girl took items from a disable vehicle while the owner was away getting a tow truck.
  • 300 block of Barr Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. A man with a stun gun was attempting to break into vehicles on the block. No dam
  • age reported, but one car owner reported theft of a wallet.
  • 19th Avenue and Olympia Way, Longview. Wednesday. A man in a black shirt was trying to open car doors in the area, but he did not apparently enter any vehicles.

