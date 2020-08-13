Police Blotter: Aug. 14

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Gregory Allen Doane, 39, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Firearm, drugs, hit-and-run — Longview police Wednesday arrested Nathan Dean Flores, 23, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen property, one felony drug offense, third-degree driving with a suspended license, hit-and-run of unattended property, reckless driving, failure to transfer title and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assault — Longview police Wednesday arrested Roy Delaine Gifford Jr., 54, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of third-degree assault, drinking in public and disorderly conduct.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jakob Dillan Letteer, 25, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Drugs, fugitive — Longview police Wednesday arrested Alex Francisco Plata, 27, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and a warrant for being a fugitive from justice.