Police Blotter: Aug. 14

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Gregory Allen Doane, 39, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Firearm, drugs, hit-and-run — Longview police Wednesday arrested Nathan Dean Flores, 23, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen property, one felony drug offense, third-degree driving with a suspended license, hit-and-run of unattended property, reckless driving, failure to transfer title and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assault — Longview police Wednesday arrested Roy Delaine Gifford Jr., 54, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of third-degree assault, drinking in public and disorderly conduct.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jakob Dillan Letteer, 25, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Drugs, fugitive — Longview police Wednesday arrested Alex Francisco Plata, 27, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and a warrant for being a fugitive from justice.
Impersonation, theft, forgery — Longview police Wednesday arrested Gabriel Mordaci Vieira, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, first-degree trafficking of stolen property, second-degree theft, forgery, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a public servant.
Forgery — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Uriah Joseph Padget, 42, of Silver Lake on suspicion of forgery.
Stolen vehicle
- 1000 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Blue-gray 1988 Honda Civic hatchback, Washington BGP7353.
Thefts
- 11800 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel. Wednesday. Someone stole batteries from a fork lift and a dump truck.
- 1000 block of Dougherty Drive, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Someone stole a wallet from on top of a garbage can near the gas pumps while the owner was getting gas.
- 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Someone stole a cellphone and
- backpack from a car. Police recovered the phone but were unable to recover about $1,000 of items in the backpack — including a water pack, four DeWalt batteries and various tools.
Vandalism
- 4800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Someone broke a gate controller lock box.
- 1500 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone damaged a vehicle windshield.
Vehicle prowls
- 1700 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Wednesday. A man and young girl took items from a disable vehicle while the owner was away getting a tow truck.
- 300 block of Barr Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. A man with a stun gun was attempting to break into vehicles on the block. No dam
- age reported, but one car owner reported theft of a wallet.
- 19th Avenue and Olympia Way, Longview. Wednesday. A man in a black shirt was trying to open car doors in the area, but he did not apparently enter any vehicles.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.