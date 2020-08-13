Police Blotter: Aug. 13

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Chenille Jozette Hester, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Austin Lee McClure, 24, of Maple Falls, Wash., on suspicion of felony drug possession and two counts of parole violation.
Drugs, stolen property — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Juanita Marie Vickers, 34, of Vale, Ore., on suspicion of felony drug possession, third-degree introducing contraband to someone in a detention facility and possessing stolen property.
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Doran Kenneth Wallin Jr., 73, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession.
Fraud — A Kelso resident got a $2,400 check in the mail unexpectedly and reported it to Kelso police as a scam.
Thefts
- 500 block of 50th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Firearm.
- 300 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Money.
- 200 block of O Neal Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Great Dane and English Lab mix dog. $2,000 reward offered.
- 600 block of Sixth Street, Kelso. Reported Tuesday, occurred in May.
- 1400 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Tuesday. Cash.
Burglaries
- 1300 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. TV, speaker, other items.
Vehicle prowls
- 1400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Cell phone, other items.
- 1500 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
Vandalism
300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. A man killed birds in a nest.
