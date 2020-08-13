Police Blotter: Aug. 13

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Chenille Jozette Hester, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Austin Lee McClure, 24, of Maple Falls, Wash., on suspicion of felony drug possession and two counts of parole violation.

Drugs, stolen property — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Juanita Marie Vickers, 34, of Vale, Ore., on suspicion of felony drug possession, third-degree introducing contraband to someone in a detention facility and possessing stolen property.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Doran Kenneth Wallin Jr., 73, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession.

Fraud — A Kelso resident got a $2,400 check in the mail unexpectedly and reported it to Kelso police as a scam.

Thefts