Police Blotter: Aug. 13
Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Chenille Jozette Hester, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Austin Lee McClure, 24, of Maple Falls, Wash., on suspicion of felony drug possession and two counts of parole violation.

Drugs, stolen property — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Juanita Marie Vickers, 34, of Vale, Ore., on suspicion of felony drug possession, third-degree introducing contraband to someone in a detention facility and possessing stolen property.

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Doran Kenneth Wallin Jr., 73, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession.

Fraud — A Kelso resident got a $2,400 check in the mail unexpectedly and reported it to Kelso police as a scam.

Thefts

  • 500 block of 50th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Firearm.
  • 300 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Money.
  • 200 block of O Neal Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Great Dane and English Lab mix dog. $2,000 reward offered.
  • 600 block of Sixth Street, Kelso. Reported Tuesday, occurred in May.
  • 1400 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Tuesday. Cash.

Burglaries

  • 1300 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. TV, speaker, other items.

Vehicle prowls

  • 1400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Cell phone, other items.
  • 1500 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.

Vandalism

300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. A man killed birds in a nest.

