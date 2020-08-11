Police Blotter: Aug. 12

Drugs — Longview police on Monday arrested Francisco Alonso Avila Briones, 50, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession and felony drug possession with the intent to sell.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested Shady Marian Turnage, 29, of Silver Creek, Wash., on suspicion of felony drug possession without a prescription.
Drugs, driving — Kelso police on Monday arrested Brandon Michael Wilks, 28, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession and third-degree driving without a license.
Vandalism
- 5500 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Monday. Vending machine broken into.
- 3900 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Monday.
- 1100 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Monday. Broken windshield.
Thefts
- 200 block of Hendrickson Drive, Kalama. Reported Monday, occurred Saturday. Wallet stolen at McMenamins.
Vehicle Prowls
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday.
- 1600 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Monday.
Burglaries
1000 block of A Street, Woodland. Reported Monday. Cash, ear buds, pocket knife missing.
