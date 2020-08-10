Police Blotter: Aug. 11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robbery — Longview police Friday arrested Allen Wayne Lowery, 40, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, misdemeanor harassment, and violation of a protection order. They also cited him for violating a no-contact or protection order.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Tyler Lincoln Demyan, 41, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, violation of a trip permit and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Robert Patrick Hayes, 37, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Shawna Marie Sanchez, 36, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Casey G. Winters, 49, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Vehicle taking — Castle Rock police Saturday arrested Angela Marie Imler, 40, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.