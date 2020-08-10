Police Blotter: Aug. 11

Robbery — Longview police Friday arrested Allen Wayne Lowery, 40, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, misdemeanor harassment, and violation of a protection order. They also cited him for violating a no-contact or protection order.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Tyler Lincoln Demyan, 41, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, violation of a trip permit and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Robert Patrick Hayes, 37, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Shawna Marie Sanchez, 36, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Casey G. Winters, 49, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Vehicle taking — Castle Rock police Saturday arrested Angela Marie Imler, 40, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Samuel Seth Nelson, 28, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Fugitive — Kalama police Saturday arrested Christopher Allen Rose, 35, of Rainier on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Eluding — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Isiah Keith Cano, 27, of Castle Rock on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, third-degree driving with a suspended license and violating probation or parole.
Drugs — Longview police Sunday arrested William Edward Caulfield, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense, second-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.
Drugs — Kelso police Sunday arrested Gary Alan Wall Jr., 51, city of residence unavailable on suspicion of a felony drug offense and second-degree criminal trespass.
Burglary — Longview police Monday arrested Mecollins Jesus Sarcia, 41, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm and unlawful, possession of a firearm and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Burglary
900 block of Olson Road, Longview. Reported Friday, occurred sometime within the previous four days.
Vehicle prowls
2400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Sunday. Vehicle broken into overnight.
800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Friday. Man looking into vehicles and trying doors.
200 block of PH 10 Highway, Castle Rock. Friday. Cash in truck glove box stolen from vehicle.
Stolen vehicles
11600 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel. Subjects tried to tow a truck, but only made it about 100 yards before leaving it in a ditch. The owners were able to drive it out.
3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. White 1991 Honda Civic. Washington #ABB1384. Back bumper has “I Love Dogs” sticker.
Thefts
1300 block of 9th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Motorized bike.
1000 block of 3rd Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Tires and wheels stolen from vehicle.
100 block of Beemon Drive, Longview. Friday. Mail stolen from mailbox. Multiple victims are believed to be involved.
