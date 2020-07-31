Police Blotter: Aug. 1

Assault — Longview police Thursday arrested Christopher Lee Harmon, 36, of Longview on suspicion of violating a protection order, obstructing a public servant and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Casey Lavon Patton, 36, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Child molestation — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested a 39-year-old Silver Lake man on suspicion of first-degree and third-degree child molestation.
Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Bonita Malaya Nicolle Worden, 33, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Burglary
2000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Storage unit broken into.
