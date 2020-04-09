Police Blotter: April 9

Assault, harassment — Longview police Tuesday arrested Steven D. Couch, 34, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault, interfering with reporting and harassment.
Unlawful possession of a firearm— Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested Robin Scott Dewhitt, 60, of Kelso on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Burglary, mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Tony Vincent McElroy, 31, of Longview on suspicion of residential burglary and third-degree malicious mischief.
Stolen Vehicle —Kalama police Tuesday arrested Jason Allen Rhodes, 38, of Farmington, N.M., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Stolen Vehicle —Kalama police Tuesday arrested Lisa Marie Worley, 40, of Ioslumas, N.M., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct — Longview police Tuesday arrested Michael Stephen Zerr, 52, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and reckless burning.
Vandalism
- 5300 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Tuesday. Damaged vehicle.
- 1100 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Metal house door damaged by someone trying to pry it open.
Vehicle Prowls
- 200 block of Rainbow Way, Kelso. Tuesday. Man trying vehicle door handles.
- 600 block of Academy Street, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 700 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. $800 worth of stereo equipment.
Stolen Vehicle
- 100 block of Butte Drive, Kalama. Tuesday. Cargo Mate black aluminum trailer. 12 feet long. Milwaukie construction tools inside. Washington 08752AD.
Theft
500 block of 10th Street, Kalama. Tuesday. Two red and silver Razor scooters.
