Police Blotter: April 8

Assault, drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Kurtis Robert John Mathis, 34, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, a felony drug offense and obstructing a public servant.
Vehicle prowls
- Spirit Lake Highway, Toutle. Monday. A black Taurus PT 111 9mm handgun was stolen from a locked car on March 5.
- Third Avenue and Tennant Way, Longview. Monday. Two men attempted to break into a vehicle.
- 100 block of Larch Street, Woodland. Monday. Someone broke the back passenger window of a vehicle and stole a red tackle box, fishing poles, CDs and some knives.
Prowling
- 1000 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. A homeowner reported that someone has messed with a screen window on the house three nights in a row.
Theft
- 300 block of Vivian Road, Kalama. Monday. A Kimber Covert compact 9mm handgun was stolen from a shelf inside a home sometime in the last five or six months.
Vandalism
- 800 block of Jackrabbit Road, Woodland. Monday. Car windshield scratched.
- 400 block of Woodland Heights Road, Woodland. Monday. Someone broke into the community mailboxes sometime in the afternoon and potentially stole mail from the outgoing mailbox.
- 1100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. A car owner’s ex-boyfriend tried to steal her car and damaged the ignition.
- 1400 block of Ross Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Someone put an item into a mailbox that caused it to smoke.
- 1200 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Monday. A man in his 20s tore down the caution tape around the playground and started using the equipment.
- 800 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Monday. Someone egged a car.
- 400 block of Washington Street, Woodland. Monday. Back window of a vehicle broken.
Stolen vehicle
200 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Red 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with an Air Jordan sticker on the back left-hand corner, Washington BML8734.
