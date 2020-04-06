Police Blotter: April 7

Fiance scam — A Castle Rock woman reported to 911 dispatchers Saturday that her fiance was being held for ransom somewhere in Oregon after being kidnapped at the Portland Airport. She said she sent $16,000 in gift cards to his alleged captors over the last six weeks, but they had still not released him. The woman said she had never met the fiance in person but had talked to him over the phone and internet. Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies, Portland authorities and the woman’s family told her she was being scammed and advised her to not send any more money, according to 911 dispatch logs.