Police Blotter: April 7

Eluding — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Randolph Scott Hulsey, 34, of Longview on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, first-degree driving with a suspended license and violating a restriction of an ignition interlock driver’s license.
Stolen vehicle — Kelso police Monday arrested George Walter Lacy, 56, of Rainier on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and a felony drug offense.
Stolen property — Kelso police Saturday arrested Jonathan Allen Bunnell Jr., 32, city of residence unavailable, on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property.
Burglary attempt — Kelso police Saturday arrested Jade Ezra Driscoll Edmonds, 18, of Kelso on suspicion of attempted first-degree burglary.
Fiance scam — A Castle Rock woman reported to 911 dispatchers Saturday that her fiance was being held for ransom somewhere in Oregon after being kidnapped at the Portland Airport. She said she sent $16,000 in gift cards to his alleged captors over the last six weeks, but they had still not released him. The woman said she had never met the fiance in person but had talked to him over the phone and internet. Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies, Portland authorities and the woman’s family told her she was being scammed and advised her to not send any more money, according to 911 dispatch logs.
Burglary
300 block of
- Spencer Creek Road, Kalama. Saturday. Window broken, jewelry and other items stolen. Tools and other items also stolen from detached shop.
Stolen vehicles
- 900 block of 11th Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Reddish 2009 Tomos Moped.
- 1300 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Black Volkswagen Jetta with Trump sticker on trunk. Washington BND2502.
- 300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Sunday. White Honda Civic with black hood.
Vehicle prowls
- 400 block of Willow Street, Kelso. Saturday. Attempted prowl.
- 2000 block of 40th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Vehicle broken into, duffle bag stolen.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.