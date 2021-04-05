Police Blotter: April 5

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Joseph David Paul Anaya, 27, of Kelso on suspicion of being fugitive from justice.

Child molestation — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested a 28-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of first-degree child molestation, immoral communication with a minor and second-degree incest.

Theft — Kelso police Friday arrested Michael David Hansen, 29, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Michelle Dawn Hawn, 48, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Zachary Aaron Thorstenson, 33, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Arson — Longview police Sunday arrested Kyle Jonathan Minium, 35, of unknown residence on suspicion of second-degree arson.