Police Blotter: April 5
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: April 5

Handcuffs stock

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Joseph David Paul Anaya, 27, of Kelso on suspicion of being fugitive from justice. 

Child molestation — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested a 28-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of first-degree child molestation, immoral communication with a minor and second-degree incest. 

Theft — Kelso police Friday arrested Michael David Hansen, 29, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree theft. 

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Michelle Dawn Hawn, 48, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault. 

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Zachary Aaron Thorstenson, 33, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. 

Arson — Longview police Sunday arrested Kyle Jonathan Minium, 35, of unknown residence on suspicion of second-degree arson. 

Arson — Longview police Sunday arrested Robin Jonah Schroth, 23, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree arson. 

Burglary

• 300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Saturday. Three storage units' locks were cut. 

Stolen vehicle

• 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Saturday. Dark green 1996 Honda Civic. Washington BVT4912. 

Thefts

• 3900 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Friday. Honda generator missing for a few weeks. 

• 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Friday. Vehicle title taken. 

• 200 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Package taken from front porch. 

Vandalism

• 100 block of Hawkstone Road, Woodland. Sunday. Truck's rear window broken, likely by a BB gun or small caliber overnight. 

Vehicle prowls

• 200 block of PH 10 Highway, Castle Rock. Saturday. Shield .40 caliber pistol worth $400 stolen from glove box. 

• 4600 block of Ohio Street, Longview. Sunday. Someone tired to steal the vehicle overnight. 

• 300 block of Laverne Drive, Kalama. Car entered and looked through, nothing of value taken. 

