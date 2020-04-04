You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: April 5
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: April 5

Handcuffs stock

Assault, harassment, malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested Chris Lester Eugene Mitchell, 45, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault, felony harassment, interfering with reporting and third-degree malicious mischief.

Thefts

  • 4300 block of Tower Road, Castle Rock. Friday. Mail.
  • 200 block of Third Avenue, Castle Rock. Friday. Gray mountain bike.
  • 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Friday. Scratch tickets.
  • 1100 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Friday. Pallets.

Vandalism

  • 5200 Mount Solo Road, Longview. Friday. Tipped over port-a-potty.
  • 1100 block of Pacific Highway, Woodland. Friday. Driver’s side car door lock smashed.

Burglaries

  • 100 block of Wilson Drive, Kalama. Friday. Two guitars and shotgun taken from storage unit.

Vehicle Thefts

100 block of International Way, Longview. Friday. White 1997 Subaru Legacy. WA BQK0609.

