Police Blotter: April 4

Drugs — Castle Rock police Thursday arrested Tony Vincent McElroy, 31, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Theft, hit and run — Longview police Thursday arrested Layne Richard Smith, 22, of Olympia on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, second- degree theft and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.
Assault, harassment — Castle Rock police Thursday arrested Jeffery Allen Sterner, 51, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault, felony harassment and resisting arrest.
Burglaries
300 block of Thurman Avenue, A
- riel. Thursday. Residents reporting burglary that happened in November to their summer house. Suspects on video.
- 300 block of Garlock Road, Castle Rock. Thursday. Orange Husqvarna 455 Rancher chainsaw and laser level taken from shop within the last three days.
- 1100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Several storage units broken into.
Stolen vehicles
- 1100 block of Castleman Drive, Longview. Thursday. White 1994 Honda Accord. Washington BLJ3898. Dirty, dent on the trunk. Two car seats in the back.
- 100 block of Hillshire Drive, Woodland. Thursday. Red 1995 Honda Civic. Washington BDK3172. Black front bumper and white wheels. Taken between midnight and 8 a.m.
