Police Blotter: April 30
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: April 30

Handcuffs stock

Eluding, driving without a license — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Michael Harley Buttrum, 25, of Aberdeen on suspicion of attempting to elude and third-degree driving without a license.

Eluding, firearms and more — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Nickolas Chase Colbert, 21, of Kalama on suspicion of third-degree driving without a license, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of stolen property, owning a prohibited machine gun, possession of a stolen firearm, attempting to elude, reckless driving, obstructing a public servant, second-degree burglary, second-degree vehicle prowling and theft of a firearm.

Drugs, trespassing — Kelso police on Wednesday arrested Derek Eugene Hunt, 41, city of residence unavailable, on suspicion of felony drug possession and second-degree criminal trespass.

Fraud — A Woodland man reported that someone claiming to be with Medicare called him. He gave the caller his social security number and bank information before realizing that it was a scam. So far, his bank accounts have not been compromised.

T

hefts

  • 100 block of River View Drive, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Fencing.
  • 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Cash.

Vandalism

300 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Window shot with BB gun.

