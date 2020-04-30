Police Blotter: April 30

Eluding, driving without a license — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Michael Harley Buttrum, 25, of Aberdeen on suspicion of attempting to elude and third-degree driving without a license.
Eluding, firearms and more — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Nickolas Chase Colbert, 21, of Kalama on suspicion of third-degree driving without a license, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of stolen property, owning a prohibited machine gun, possession of a stolen firearm, attempting to elude, reckless driving, obstructing a public servant, second-degree burglary, second-degree vehicle prowling and theft of a firearm.
Drugs, trespassing — Kelso police on Wednesday arrested Derek Eugene Hunt, 41, city of residence unavailable, on suspicion of felony drug possession and second-degree criminal trespass.
Fraud — A Woodland man reported that someone claiming to be with Medicare called him. He gave the caller his social security number and bank information before realizing that it was a scam. So far, his bank accounts have not been compromised.
T
hefts
- 100 block of River View Drive, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Fencing.
- 200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Cash.
Vandalism
300 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Window shot with BB gun.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.