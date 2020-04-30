Police Blotter: April 30

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eluding, driving without a license — Longview police on Wednesday arrested Michael Harley Buttrum, 25, of Aberdeen on suspicion of attempting to elude and third-degree driving without a license.

Eluding, firearms and more — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Nickolas Chase Colbert, 21, of Kalama on suspicion of third-degree driving without a license, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of stolen property, owning a prohibited machine gun, possession of a stolen firearm, attempting to elude, reckless driving, obstructing a public servant, second-degree burglary, second-degree vehicle prowling and theft of a firearm.

Drugs, trespassing — Kelso police on Wednesday arrested Derek Eugene Hunt, 41, city of residence unavailable, on suspicion of felony drug possession and second-degree criminal trespass.

Fraud — A Woodland man reported that someone claiming to be with Medicare called him. He gave the caller his social security number and bank information before realizing that it was a scam. So far, his bank accounts have not been compromised.

T

hefts