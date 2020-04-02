Police Blotter: April 3

Burglary, drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Michael David Hansen, 28, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and a felony drug offense.
Theft
- 100 block of Delameter Lane, Castle Rock. Wednesday. $600 Stihl chainsaw.
Vehicle prowl
- 100 block of Leaming Avenue, Castle Rock. Wednesday. A man allegedly prowled a vehicle at an apartment complex and took some items from the car.
Vandalism
1100 block of Eighth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone vandalized a vehicle’s back driver’s side door.
