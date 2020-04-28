Police Blotter: April 29

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Harassment — Longview police Monday arrested Richard Edward Green, 60, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.

Assaulting police — Longview police Tuesday arrested Julie Michelle Killitz, 29, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.

Fraud — A Kalama man told Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday that $340 was charged to his debit card from Walgreens ATM in Federal Way, Wash.

Attempted deception — A Longview woman told police Monday that she received multiple calls about lowering her debt interest rate. One caller told her she would be removed from the list in exchange for a sexual favor.

Burglaries

• 8800 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Monday. Man broke into residence and was talking "gibberish" when owner returned. The homeowner thinks someone might have dropped him off there.

• 800 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Monday. Someone broke into an out building. Nothing of "real value" taken.

• 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Door frame was broken.