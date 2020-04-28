Police Blotter: April 29

Harassment — Longview police Monday arrested Richard Edward Green, 60, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.
Assaulting police — Longview police Tuesday arrested Julie Michelle Killitz, 29, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.
Fraud — A Kalama man told Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday that $340 was charged to his debit card from Walgreens ATM in Federal Way, Wash.
Attempted deception — A Longview woman told police Monday that she received multiple calls about lowering her debt interest rate. One caller told her she would be removed from the list in exchange for a sexual favor.
Burglaries
• 8800 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Monday. Man broke into residence and was talking "gibberish" when owner returned. The homeowner thinks someone might have dropped him off there.
• 800 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Monday. Someone broke into an out building. Nothing of "real value" taken.
• 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Door frame was broken.
• 300 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Monday. Missing knives and fish tank.
• 3500 block of Oak Street, Longview. Monday. Man seen coming out from behind house. He then started running down 34th Avenue.
Thefts
• 7200 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Monday. Stolen air conditioner valued at $1,000.
• 2300 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Monday. Man seen walking in the area, taking packages off porches.
Vehicle prowl
• 1200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Two people with flashlights were looking in vehicles.
