Police Blotter: April 28

Nature walking — A 911 dispatch caller in the 1700 block of Lewis River Road in Woodland reported Saturday morning that a man was walking around the neighborhood suspiciously and was possibly casing out houses. Woodland police contacted the man and determined he was “obviously stoned,” which the man himself admitted. He told officers he was just out for a walk.

Road warriors — A 911 dispatch caller in the 100 block of Kalama River Road reported late Sunday morning that a small Ford Ranger in front of them tossed out a small explosive or large firework that almost struck their vehicle. The driver of the Ranger later admitted to throwing an M-80 firecracker from the vehicle, and deputies wrote a citation for reckless endangerment.

Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Ciara Nichole Carver, 26, city of residence unavailable, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Nicholas P. Day, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault, third-degree felony harassment and third-degree domestic malicious mischief.