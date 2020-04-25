Police Blotter: April 26

Child rape — Kelso police Friday arrested a 22-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of third-degree child rape and third-degree child molestation.
In keeping with TDN policy on reporting sex crimes, the suspect’s name will not be published until a judge finds probable cause to hold him in jail.
Drugs — Woodland police Friday arrested Emily Meghan Mayer, 28, of Vancouver on suspicion of two counts of a felony drug offense.
Drugs, obstructing — Kelso police Friday arrested Daniel Martinez Serrano, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, obstructing a public servant and resisting arrest.
Indecent exposure — A nude woman was reportedly digging through trash cans in the 100 block of Minor Road in Kelso Friday afternoon.
She later wrapped herself in a blanket and was trespassed.
Vehicle prowl
200 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Friday. A man opened the door of a vehicle. When he got caught, he said “Oops, wrong car,” according to 911 dispatch logs. Nothing was stolen or damaged.
