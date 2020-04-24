Police Blotter: April 25

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Criminal impersonation — Longview police Thursday arrested Christopher Steven Conradson, 28, of Clatskanie on suspicion of making a false statement, criminal impersonation and third-degree theft.

Assault, drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Alonzo Wesley Declue, 47, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, felony harassment and a felony drug offense.

Assault, false reporting — Longview police Thursday arrested Bethany Anne Jacobs, 41, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault of a police officer, obstructing a public servant and false reporting.

Arson — Longview police Thursday arrested Telicia Renee Lewis, 44, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree arson and reckless endangerment.

Possession of stolen property — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Thursday arrested Donald David McKnight, 34, of Longview on suspicion of possession of stolen property and driving with a suspended license.

Sex offender failure to register — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Edward Vincent Rohrig, 55, of Kelso on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.