You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police Blotter: April 24
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: April 24

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Assault — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Jordan Allen Hobert, 27, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault of a police officer and a Department of Corrections warrant.

Drugs — Kalama police Wednesday arrested Julia Gaye Newberry, 54, of Portland on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Burglaries

  • 300 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Wednesday. Someone broke into a rental house through an unsecured window, forced a door open to the garage, stole about $5,000 worth of tools.
  • 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone entered an apartment, moved items around and ripped restraining order documents, but nothing appeared to be stolen.
  • 3100 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Wednesday. Two men unsuccessfully tried to enter a home.
  • Pacific Place, Longview. Wednesday. A woman reported that someone entered her home while she was sleeping and stole her husband’s ID and $400 cash from a purse and an old Seiko watch.

Stolen vehicle

  • 300 block of 19th Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Dark blue 2018 Toyota Yaris, Washington BIK1397.

Vandalism

  • 1500 Alabama Street, Longview. Wednesday. A man smashed a car windshield, then ran away.

Theft

  • 3100 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Wednesday. A woman accused her former caregiver of stealing an air conditioner.

Vehicle prowl

Pacific Place, Longview. Wednesday. Several vehicles prowled overnight.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News