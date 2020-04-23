Police Blotter: April 24

Assault — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Jordan Allen Hobert, 27, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault of a police officer and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Drugs — Kalama police Wednesday arrested Julia Gaye Newberry, 54, of Portland on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Burglaries
- 300 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Wednesday. Someone broke into a rental house through an unsecured window, forced a door open to the garage, stole about $5,000 worth of tools.
- 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone entered an apartment, moved items around and ripped restraining order documents, but nothing appeared to be stolen.
- 3100 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Wednesday. Two men unsuccessfully tried to enter a home.
- Pacific Place, Longview. Wednesday. A woman reported that someone entered her home while she was sleeping and stole her husband’s ID and $400 cash from a purse and an old Seiko watch.
Stolen vehicle
- 300 block of 19th Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Dark blue 2018 Toyota Yaris, Washington BIK1397.
Vandalism
- 1500 Alabama Street, Longview. Wednesday. A man smashed a car windshield, then ran away.
Theft
- 3100 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Wednesday. A woman accused her former caregiver of stealing an air conditioner.
Vehicle prowl
Pacific Place, Longview. Wednesday. Several vehicles prowled overnight.
