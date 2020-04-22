Police Blotter: April 23

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Teresa Jasmine Eve Harriman, 31, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession.
Drugs, driving without a license — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Steven Leonard Shelton, 60, of Grays River on suspicion of maintaining a building or vehicle for drug trafficking and third-degree driving without a license.
Drugs, unlawful firearm — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Tyran Lamar Ward, 43, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substances, two counts of felony drug possession and third-degree driving without a license.
Indecent exposure — A man was reported to be urinating on a tree in the 800 block of 11th Avenue, Longview on Tuesday.
Indecent exposure — A woman was reported to be walking around without pants in the area of 20th Avenue and Beech Street in Longview on Tuesday.
Burglaries
• 100 block of Simmons Road, Kalama. Tuesday.
• 100 block of Grandview Terrace, Longview. Tuesday. Stihl Farmboss chainsaw and Stihl Kombi-tool from a shed.
Thefts
• 200 block of Chapman Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Orange, yellow and red 10-foot kayak. Worth $450.
Vandalism
• 700 block of Ninth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Broken window.
Vehicle Prowls
• 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Tuesday.
Vehicle Thefts
• 700 block of Church Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Dark blue 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.