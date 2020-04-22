Police Blotter: April 23

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Teresa Jasmine Eve Harriman, 31, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession.

Drugs, driving without a license — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Steven Leonard Shelton, 60, of Grays River on suspicion of maintaining a building or vehicle for drug trafficking and third-degree driving without a license.

Drugs, unlawful firearm — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Tyran Lamar Ward, 43, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substances, two counts of felony drug possession and third-degree driving without a license.

Indecent exposure — A man was reported to be urinating on a tree in the 800 block of 11th Avenue, Longview on Tuesday.

Indecent exposure — A woman was reported to be walking around without pants in the area of 20th Avenue and Beech Street in Longview on Tuesday.

Burglaries

• 100 block of Simmons Road, Kalama. Tuesday.

• 100 block of Grandview Terrace, Longview. Tuesday. Stihl Farmboss chainsaw and Stihl Kombi-tool from a shed.