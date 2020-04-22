You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police Blotter: April 23
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: April 23

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Teresa Jasmine Eve Harriman, 31, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession. 

Drugs, driving without a license — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Steven Leonard Shelton, 60, of Grays River on suspicion of maintaining a building or vehicle for drug trafficking and third-degree driving without a license.

Drugs,  unlawful firearm — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Tyran Lamar Ward, 43, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substances, two counts of felony drug possession and third-degree driving without a license.

Indecent exposure — A man was reported to be urinating on a tree in the 800 block of 11th Avenue, Longview on Tuesday. 

Indecent exposure — A woman was reported to be walking around without pants in the area of 20th Avenue and Beech Street in Longview on Tuesday. 

Burglaries 

• 100 block of Simmons Road, Kalama. Tuesday. 

• 100 block of Grandview Terrace, Longview. Tuesday. Stihl Farmboss chainsaw and Stihl Kombi-tool from a shed. 

Thefts 

• 200 block of Chapman Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Orange, yellow and red 10-foot kayak. Worth $450. 

Vandalism

• 700 block of Ninth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Broken window. 

Vehicle Prowls 

• 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Tuesday. 

Vehicle Thefts 

• 700 block of Church Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Dark blue 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News