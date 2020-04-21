Police Blotter: April 22

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Stolen vehicle — Kalama police Monday arrested Jordan Lee Fleming, 37, of Portland on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Fraud — A Kelso man told Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday that someone is using his information to get unemployment benefits.

Vehicle prowls

• 400 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Monday. Keys left in truck door. Somebody opened it and took bottle of Vicodin.

• 500 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Monday. Stolen semiautomatic rifle, which was left unsecured and unattended in an unlocked vehicle.

Vandalism

• 3100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Female pounded on door of trailer. When renter wouldn't open the door, she reportedly struck the side of the motor home with an ax. The ax was still stuck in the side when police arrived.

Burglaries

• 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Monday. Whirlpool washer and drier stolen from housing unit.