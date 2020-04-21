Police Blotter: April 22

Stolen vehicle — Kalama police Monday arrested Jordan Lee Fleming, 37, of Portland on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.
Fraud — A Kelso man told Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday that someone is using his information to get unemployment benefits.
Vehicle prowls
• 400 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Monday. Keys left in truck door. Somebody opened it and took bottle of Vicodin.
• 500 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Monday. Stolen semiautomatic rifle, which was left unsecured and unattended in an unlocked vehicle.
Vandalism
• 3100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Female pounded on door of trailer. When renter wouldn't open the door, she reportedly struck the side of the motor home with an ax. The ax was still stuck in the side when police arrived.
Burglaries
• 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Monday. Whirlpool washer and drier stolen from housing unit.
• 3700 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Owner hadn't been to property in a few days. Noticed someone had broken in through garage, but nothing missing.
• 300 block of King Road, Kelso. Monday. Stolen red 1989 Chevrolet Silverado. Property previously burglarized days before.
• 1100 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Monday. Burglars came in through gap in back fence. Prowled two vehicles. Took straps, shackles and totes worth about $400.
Theft
• 100 block of Mable Lane, Woodland. Monday. A 9mm handgun missing from underneath a pillow after two showings over the weekend.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.