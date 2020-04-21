Police Blotter: April 21

No body found — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller in Longview reported Friday night that there was a dead body near the 500 block of Seventh Avenue. Law enforcement and EMTs responded but were unable to find a body, Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson said Monday.

Suspected car prowler arrested — A confused-looking man with no pants showed up on a Castle Rock family’s deck in the 100 block of Horseshoe Bend Estates Road Sunday morning. The family called back to report the man broke into the family’s vehicles and those of their neighbor. The 911 caller’s husband, armed with a holstered firearm, kept the man on scene long enough for Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies to arrive and arrest him. Items belonging to the Horseshoe Bend residents were found and returned to their owners, and deputies determined the man had rummaged through at least 10 vehicles.