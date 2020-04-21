Police Blotter: April 21

(Note: Today’s blotter includes 911 events from Friday, which were not available in time to be included in Sunday’s blotter.)
No body found — A Cowlitz 911 dispatch caller in Longview reported Friday night that there was a dead body near the 500 block of Seventh Avenue. Law enforcement and EMTs responded but were unable to find a body, Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson said Monday.
Suspected car prowler arrested — A confused-looking man with no pants showed up on a Castle Rock family’s deck in the 100 block of Horseshoe Bend Estates Road Sunday morning. The family called back to report the man broke into the family’s vehicles and those of their neighbor. The 911 caller’s husband, armed with a holstered firearm, kept the man on scene long enough for Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies to arrive and arrest him. Items belonging to the Horseshoe Bend residents were found and returned to their owners, and deputies determined the man had rummaged through at least 10 vehicles.
Unlawful imprisonment — Longview police Sunday arrested Eric Artemio Galvan Abbott, 32, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Motor vehicle theft attempt — Kelso police Saturday arrested Jonathan Allen Bunnell Jr., 32, city of residence unavailable, on suspicion of attempted motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, a felony drug offense, violating a domestic-violence anti-harassment order and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Sarah Jane Grasser, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Drugs — Kelso police Saturday arrested Christopher Michael Wright, 32, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.
Burglaries
300 block of Hawthorne Stre
- et, Kelso. Friday. Storage units broken into.
- 1100 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Friday. Someone unsuccessfully attempted to break in through French doors with a screwdriver.
- 600 block of Clark Creek Road, Longview. Sunday. Window screen removed, but no items re
- ported missing.
- 300 block of King Road, Kelso. Sunday. Home burgled, and silver Chevrolet, Washington BGP7728, also stolen.
Theft/Fraud
- 200 block of 10th Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Cat.
- 2300 block of Sparrow Loop, Kelso. Woman scammed out of $1,300 over Facebook.
Vehicle prowls
- 1600 block of Maple Street, Longview. Friday. Sweatshirt stolen.
- 1600 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Sunday.
Vandalism
100 block of Cunningham Road, Kelso. Friday. Two vehicles keyed, tires slashed.
