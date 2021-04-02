Police Blotter: April 2

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Criminal Assistance — Longview officers Thursday arrested Madison Jackson, 24, of Kalama on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance in the first degree.

Theft — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday arrested David Morrow, 58, of Kelso on suspicion of second degree theft.

Assault, Malicious Mischief — Kelso officers Friday arrested Blake Rollins, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of third degree assault, second degree malicious mischief, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

Theft

100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Thursday. Clothes and shoes.

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief