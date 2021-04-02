Police Blotter: April 2

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Criminal Assistance — Longview officers Thursday arrested Madison Jackson, 24, of Kalama on suspicion of rendering criminal assistance in the first degree.
Theft — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies Thursday arrested David Morrow, 58, of Kelso on suspicion of second degree theft.
Assault, Malicious Mischief — Kelso officers Friday arrested Blake Rollins, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of third degree assault, second degree malicious mischief, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
Theft
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Thursday. Clothes and shoes.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- 1900 block of 33rd Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Vehicle.
- 18th Avenue and Arkansas Street, Longview. Thursday. Hit and run of parked car.
- 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Thursday. Bullet found outside office, along with graffiti.
Vehicle Prowl
- 7200 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Thursday. Debit card and license stolen.
- 900 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Broke into red Honda sport utility vehicle and dropped items when confronted.