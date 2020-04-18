You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: April 19
Drugs — Woodland police Friday arrested Taylor Kathry McDaniel, 29, of Vancouver on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Drugs — Woodland police Friday arrested Steven Karl Roberts, 36, of Vancouver on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and third-degree theft.

Stolen property possession — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Richard Duane Ott, 62, of Vancouver on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree possession of stolen property.

