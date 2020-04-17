Police Blotter: April 18

Reckless driving, attempt to elude — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Thursday arrested Ashley Renee Demyan, 28, of Longview on suspicion of attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.
Assault — Kelso police Thursday arrested Lamina Alicia Mauricio, 36, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault and attempting to steal a motor vehicle.
Theft
- 1800 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Thursday. Purse containing driver’s license, debit card and EBT card disappeared two days ago.
Vandalism
- 500 block of Redpath Street, Kelso. Thursday. Window broken by a rock within the last 24 hours. Doesn’t appear that anyone broke in.
- 1300 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Thursday. Drop box hit sometime in the past 24 hours.
Vehicle prowls
- 1000 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Unknown suspects took a vehicle tool kit and some change.
- 1700 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Someone took a roll of nickles, $8 in change, portable drill and other tools.
