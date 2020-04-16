You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: April 17
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: April 17

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Gregory Allen Doane, 39, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Wayne Avery Filer, 40, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.

Assault — Longview police Wednesday arrested Sarah Ann Marie Lindsey, 19, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Fraud — A Castle Rock man reported Wednesday that someone intercepted a $343 check he sent to a Kent, Wash., business and cashed it.

Vehicle prowl

  • South Fourth Avenue and Elm Street, Kelso. Wednesday.

Vandalism

  • 100 block of Morse Park Way, Longview. Wednesday. A neighbor threw a plant pot at a car.

Theft

700 block of Dale Street, Woodland. Wednesday. White, purple and gray Whirlwind mountain bike.

