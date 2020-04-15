You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: April 16
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: April 16

Handcuffs stock

Dog carcass found — A Silver Lake 911 dispatch caller Tuesday evening reportedly found an animal cage floating in a river, that when retrieved turned out to contain a deceased dog. The Humane Society was alerted of the situation, according to 911 logs.

Vehicle taken — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested Matthew Alan Anderson, 32, of Kalama on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and violating a no contact/protection order.

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Molly Anne McFadden, 40, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree theft.

Unlawful firearm possession — Longview police Wednesday arrested Zachary William Slater, 34, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and third-degree theft.

Motor vehicle theft — Castle Rock police Wednesday arrested Forrest Cave Swanson, 23, of Toledo on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, driving under the influence, third-degree driving with a suspended license and hit-and-run of an unattended car or other property.

Vehicle prowl

  • 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Pistol and GPS stolen from vehicle. $700 loss.

Stolen vehicle

  • 700 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Red 1990 Toyota Forerunner with black wheels and a Second Amendment sticker.

Theft

3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Cell phone and laptop, each valued at about $1,000.

