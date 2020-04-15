Police Blotter: April 16

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dog carcass found — A Silver Lake 911 dispatch caller Tuesday evening reportedly found an animal cage floating in a river, that when retrieved turned out to contain a deceased dog. The Humane Society was alerted of the situation, according to 911 logs.

Vehicle taken — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested Matthew Alan Anderson, 32, of Kalama on suspicion of second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and violating a no contact/protection order.

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Molly Anne McFadden, 40, of Castle Rock on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree theft.

Unlawful firearm possession — Longview police Wednesday arrested Zachary William Slater, 34, of Longview on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and third-degree theft.

Motor vehicle theft — Castle Rock police Wednesday arrested Forrest Cave Swanson, 23, of Toledo on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, driving under the influence, third-degree driving with a suspended license and hit-and-run of an unattended car or other property.

Vehicle prowl