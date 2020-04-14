Police Blotter: April 15

Assault — Longview police Monday arrested Jeremy William Poston, 36, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree domestic violence-related malicious mischief.
Vehicle prowls
100 block of Niblett Way, Longview. Monday. Only item stolen was a Star Wars soundtrack CD.
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Rockwood Road, Kalama. Monday. White four-door 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe. Washington BFJ9762.
- 300 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview Monday. Gold 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe. Oregon 765CLM.
- 1200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Red 1987-1989 Honda Civic hatchback. Has a white hood. Washington AXJ0616.
Theft
- 200 block of Loves Avenue, Woodland. Monday. 6-foot tall bare metal chain link fence, including hardware, bolts and two gates.
Burglary
1300 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Monday. A man wearing a black bandanna as a mask stole tires and garden tools worth $2,500. “Obviously not his first rodeo, as apparent by his casual behavior while committing the crime,” according to 911 call logs.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.