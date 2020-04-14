You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: April 15
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: April 15

Handcuffs stock

Assault — Longview police Monday arrested Jeremy William Poston, 36, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree domestic violence-related malicious mischief.

Vehicle prowls

100 block of Niblett Way, Longview. Monday. Only item stolen was a Star Wars soundtrack CD.

  • 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday.

Stolen vehicles

  • 100 block of Rockwood Road, Kalama. Monday. White four-door 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe. Washington BFJ9762.
  • 300 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview Monday. Gold 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe. Oregon 765CLM.
  • 1200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Red 1987-1989 Honda Civic hatchback. Has a white hood. Washington AXJ0616.

Theft

  • 200 block of Loves Avenue, Woodland. Monday. 6-foot tall bare metal chain link fence, including hardware, bolts and two gates.

Burglary

1300 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Monday. A man wearing a black bandanna as a mask stole tires and garden tools worth $2,500. “Obviously not his first rodeo, as apparent by his casual behavior while committing the crime,” according to 911 call logs.

