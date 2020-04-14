Police Blotter: April 14

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Drugs — Kelso police on Saturday arrested Amber Lynn Fitzgerald, 23, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession and for a contempt of court warrant.

Criminal impersonation, driving without a license, obstruction — Kelso police on Saturday arrested James Kevin Schieber Jr., 36, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree driving without a license and obstructing a public servant and for a contempt of court warrant.

Assault — Longview police on Saturday arrested Trevon Malik Turner, 23, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree and fourth-degree assault.

Assault, no contact violation — Longview police on Saturday arrested Michael Frank Woods, 53, of Kelso on suspicion of violating a no-contact order and fourth-degree assault.

Assault, resisting arrest — Woodland police on Sunday arrested Steven Joshua Utter, 36, of Woodland on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, second-degree malicious mischief and violating the governor’s state of emergency order.