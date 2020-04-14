Police Blotter: April 14

Drugs — Kelso police on Saturday arrested Amber Lynn Fitzgerald, 23, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession and for a contempt of court warrant.
Criminal impersonation, driving without a license, obstruction — Kelso police on Saturday arrested James Kevin Schieber Jr., 36, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree driving without a license and obstructing a public servant and for a contempt of court warrant.
Assault — Longview police on Saturday arrested Trevon Malik Turner, 23, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree and fourth-degree assault.
Assault, no contact violation — Longview police on Saturday arrested Michael Frank Woods, 53, of Kelso on suspicion of violating a no-contact order and fourth-degree assault.
Assault, resisting arrest — Woodland police on Sunday arrested Steven Joshua Utter, 36, of Woodland on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, second-degree malicious mischief and violating the governor’s state of emergency order.
Drugs, obstruction — Kelso police on Sunday arrested Jacob Joshua Viveiros, 26, of Kelso on suspicion of felony drug possession, obstructing a public servant and a contempt of court warrant.
Assault, malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested Kyle Austin Bauter, 20, of Toutle on suspicion of first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested Crystal Angeleec Lynch, 26, of Rainier on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Robbery, assault, malicious mischief — Longview police on Sunday arrested Colleen Echols Oblepias, 56, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Indecent exposure — A woman was reportedly panhandling and flashing her breasts in the 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso on Sunday.
Vehicle prowls
- 500 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Saturday.
- 1300 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Car stereo. Saturday.
- 100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Saturday.
- 1900 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Saturday.
- 100 block of Kraft Road, Longview. Sunday.
Thefts
- 1500 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Black bag with medications inside.
Burglaries
- 200 block of Hageman Road, Kelso. Reported Saturday.
- 2600 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Saturday.
- 200 block of Hardy Road, Castle Rock. Sunday. Dark brown leather saddle worth $600.
Vandalism
- 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Saturday. Window broken.
- 120 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Sunday. Car damaged.
- 1100 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Fence torn down.
