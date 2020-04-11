Police Blotter: April 12

Vehicle prowling — Kelso police Saturday arrested Denika Marie Anderson, 30, residence unknown on suspicion of second-degree vehicle prowling and theft of a motor vehicle.
Criminal assistance — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Jennifer Ann McCauley, 38, of Longview on suspicion of criminal assistance.
Driving under the influence — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Aaron Michael Mills, 39, of Castle Rock on suspicion of felony DUI.
Theft, vehicle prowling — Woodland police Friday arrested Andrea Brook Musselman, 21, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree theft, unlawful factoring of payment transactions, possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.
Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Brayden Tanner Nichols, 26, residence unknown on suspicion of second-degree burglary, making or having burglary tools and second-degree malicious mischief.
Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Michael David Patching II, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary, making or having burglary tools and second-degree malicious mischief.
Unlawful possession of a firearm, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Solomon R.J. Teigen, 35, of Castle Rock on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, fourth-degree assault domestic violence and interfering with reporting domestic violence.
Theft, vehicle prowling — Woodland police Friday arrested Steven Michael Wells, 28, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree theft, unlawful factoring of payment transactions, possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.
Stolen vehicle
• 200 block of Parker Place, Kelso. Friday. Silver 2000 Ford Taurus. Washington DP50870. Known suspect.
Vandalism
• 1000 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Two of the diking district's gate locks were cut off.
Vehicle prowl
• 300 block of Hillshire Drive, Woodland. Friday. Multi-camera wireless receiver for RV taken.
