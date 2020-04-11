Police Blotter: April 12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vehicle prowling — Kelso police Saturday arrested Denika Marie Anderson, 30, residence unknown on suspicion of second-degree vehicle prowling and theft of a motor vehicle.

Criminal assistance — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Jennifer Ann McCauley, 38, of Longview on suspicion of criminal assistance.

Driving under the influence — Washington State Patrol troopers Saturday arrested Aaron Michael Mills, 39, of Castle Rock on suspicion of felony DUI.

Theft, vehicle prowling — Woodland police Friday arrested Andrea Brook Musselman, 21, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree theft, unlawful factoring of payment transactions, possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.

Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Brayden Tanner Nichols, 26, residence unknown on suspicion of second-degree burglary, making or having burglary tools and second-degree malicious mischief.

Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Michael David Patching II, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree burglary, making or having burglary tools and second-degree malicious mischief.