Police Blotter: April 11
Police Blotter: April 11

Handcuffs stock

Theft of a motor vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Ronald Edward Irvine II, 29, residence unknown, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

Drugs — Woodland police Thursday arrested Toni Jazzmin Quinones, 31, of Portland on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Brian Thomas Smith, 44, of Kalama on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Darcy Jo Wachob, 44, of Kalama on suspicion of second-degree theft.

  • Ramsey Street and Eaton Court, Castle Rock. Thursday. 13 construction cones taken from a work site sometime between 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday morning.

  • 100 block of Union Way, Kelso. Black 2004 Nissan Sentra. Washington AEA5829.
  • 300 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Green 1968 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 convertible with black top. Oregon SP29925.

