Police Blotter: April 11

Theft of a motor vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Ronald Edward Irvine II, 29, residence unknown, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.
Drugs — Woodland police Thursday arrested Toni Jazzmin Quinones, 31, of Portland on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Brian Thomas Smith, 44, of Kalama on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Theft — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Darcy Jo Wachob, 44, of Kalama on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Theft
- Ramsey Street and Eaton Court, Castle Rock. Thursday. 13 construction cones taken from a work site sometime between 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday morning.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Union Way, Kelso. Black 2004 Nissan Sentra. Washington AEA5829.
- 300 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Green 1968 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 convertible with black top. Oregon SP29925.
