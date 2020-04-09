Police Blotter: April 10

Fugitive — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Sergio Hernandez, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Burglaries
- 1200 block of Woodside Drive, Longview. Wednesday. Floodlights in backyard unscrewed. Garage door and glass break detector set off.
- 800 block of Butte Hill Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone entered a vacant house during the night sometime in the last six days. Stolen tool belt with nine 20-ton bottle jacks, two Sawzalls, a ladder and four hard hats.
- 200 block of Merwin Village Road, Ariel. Someone entered the residence by breaking a window.
- 1200 block of Yale Bridge Road, Amboy. Wednesday. Two juvenile males broke the window of a commercial building. They left in kayaks, heading towards the Yale Bridge.
- 1100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Tools taken from detached garage. Attempted theft of stereo.
Vehicle prowl
100 block of Cherry Blossom Lane, Woodland. Wednesday. Firearm stolen from console overnight.
