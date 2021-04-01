Police Blotter: April 1

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested Carol Elvina Anderson, 60, of Ariel on suspicion of two counts of the sale and manufacture of felony drugs and possessing drug paraphrenia.
Sexual exploitation of a minor — Washington State Patrol troopers on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old Longview man on suspicion of possessing sexual depictions of a minor, immoral contact with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Burglary
- 300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Items worth $200,000 from storage unit.
Vehicle Thefts
- 3100 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Wednesday. Black utility trailer.
Thefts
- 2600 block of Maple Street, Longview. Wednesday. License plate.
Vandalism
- 200 block of Alder Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Car window broken.
Vehicle Prowls
- 2400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday.
- 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday.
300 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Wednesday.