Police Blotter: April 1
Police Blotter: April 1

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Angel Rose Evans, 20, of Raymond, Wash., on suspicion of a felony drug offence and obstructing a public servant.

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Ronald Edward Irvine II, 29, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Robbery, drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Shannon Joy Olin Buchholz, 51, of Vancouver on suspicion of second-degree robbery and a felony drug offense.

Drugs, stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Austin Jeremy Sweringen, 20, of Rainier on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, four counts of a felony drug offense, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, obstructing a public servant, failure to obey a police officer, third-degree possession of stolen property and two counts of driving without a valid license.

Vandalism

  • 3300 block of Mount Brynion Road, Kelso. Monday. Window and controls of excavator shattered. $3,000 damage.

Burglaries

  • 3400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Known suspect broke into home several times.
  • 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday.

Vehicle prowl

  • 300 block of Division Street, Kelso. Monday. A small group of young people were seen trying door handles of cars parked on the street.

Theft

  • 3100 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Monday. Stolen 12-foot aluminum boat.

Stolen vehicle

4200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Silver 2005 Kia Rio.

