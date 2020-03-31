Police Blotter: April 1

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Angel Rose Evans, 20, of Raymond, Wash., on suspicion of a felony drug offence and obstructing a public servant.
Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Ronald Edward Irvine II, 29, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Robbery, drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Shannon Joy Olin Buchholz, 51, of Vancouver on suspicion of second-degree robbery and a felony drug offense.
Drugs, stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Austin Jeremy Sweringen, 20, of Rainier on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, four counts of a felony drug offense, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, obstructing a public servant, failure to obey a police officer, third-degree possession of stolen property and two counts of driving without a valid license.
Vandalism
- 3300 block of Mount Brynion Road, Kelso. Monday. Window and controls of excavator shattered. $3,000 damage.
Burglaries
- 3400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Known suspect broke into home several times.
- 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday.
Vehicle prowl
- 300 block of Division Street, Kelso. Monday. A small group of young people were seen trying door handles of cars parked on the street.
Theft
- 3100 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Monday. Stolen 12-foot aluminum boat.
Stolen vehicle
4200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Silver 2005 Kia Rio.
