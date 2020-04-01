Police Blotter: April 1

There were no felony arrests reported on March 31.
Fraud — Longview police responded to an attempted scam on Tuesday. A woman said someone tried to scam her over the phone in February, but she did not fall for it. Then she claims the scammer somehow got her social security information, diverted her social security check and accessed her bank account. The check has been reissued and her account number changed.
Vehicle Prowls
- 1300 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Canterbury Park security footage shows someone going through a worker’s car just before 9 a.m. Nothing stolen.
- 1400 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Reported Tuesday, occurred Sunday or Monday. Everything taken from vehicle, including trash, registration and a medical security badge.
Vehicle Thefts
You have free articles remaining.
- 2700 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Burgundy 1998 Toyota Tacoma. WA C91362N.
Thefts
- 2300 block of Talley Way, Kelso. Tuesday. Sprague Pest Control PDA scanning device.
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Black leather wallet.
- 1300 block of Down River Drive, Woodland. Reported Tuesday, occurred weekend of March 21. Pressure washer worth $499.
- 3100 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Tuesday. 12-foot aluminum boat.
Burglaries
- 400 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Sony Blu-Ray, Dell laptop, Samsung tablet, Pentax camera case and 2 lens, SD cards with photos, pink piggy bank with several hundred dollars in change.
- 800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Reported Tuesday, occurred between Dec. 20 and March 26. Rosaries, Black Hills gold crosses and earrings, DVD player, tan purse, padded foot stool, blender, George Foreman grill, tool box with hammers, screwdrivers, pliers, wire cutters, large mirror with Camel insignia, personal items stolen from storage unit.
- 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Attempted burglary at Shade Maiden Hair Salon. Minimal damage.
- 300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Reported Tuesday.
- iPhone.
Vandalism
2100 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. ATM damaged.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.