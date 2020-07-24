Police arrest stepfather of man accused of stabbing

The stepfather of the Longview man accused in a stabbing in downtown Longview was arrested Thursday on suspicion of being an accomplice to the attack.
Longview police arrested Daniel Lee Curle, 38, after identifying him as the man seen with Jacob Zane Everett in surveillance video before the stabbing, according to court documents. Curle was booked on allegations of attempted murder and was still held at the Cowlitz County Friday evening on $75,000 bail.
Everett, 19, is accused of stabbing a 21-year-old whom police found in the street in the 1200 block of Hudson Street on Saturday evening. The victim had five cuts that reached the bone. Police say he was treated and released, according to police.
Everett turned himself Tuesday at the Cowlitz County Jail. Judge Michael Evans Friday morning granted the prosecution’s motion to hold Everett without bail.
According to court documents, surveillance video from the night of the incident showed Everett with another man waiting for more than 40 minutes around Hemlock Street and Commerce Avenue. Just before 6 p.m., Everett ran toward the victim with weapons in each hand and the other man yelled “get him,” according to court documents.
The man can be heard telling a passerby, “That’s my son. They have a rivalry. He’s threatening him and stuff. That’s his thing.”
Officers arrested Curle at his house Thursday after identifying him as the man on the video based on his distinct limp, according to court documents.
Curle told police that Everett was going to cut the victim’s face, but he didn’t know his stepson was going to stab the man. According to court documents, Curle said he wanted to go with Everett to “protect him” but said he didn’t have a weapon.
They parked and waited for the victim where he couldn’t see them, Curle told police. Everett took off running when he saw the victim, he said.
Curle told police since he can’t run, he opened up the van and waited for Everett to return. Moments later, Everett was chased down the alley by three men and he and Curle jumped in the van and drove away, Curle said.
According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend arrived at the scene shortly after the stabbing and told officers the assault started in front of her residence in the 1200 block of Commerce Avenue as she and the victim were walking from her car to the residence.
She told investigators that Everett, who is the father of her child, had been threatening to kill her boyfriend, according to the court documents.
A patron across the street at Mill City Grill said he saw the male suspect (later identified as Everett) chase the victim eastbound across Hudson Street. Everett tackled the victim and jumped on him, the witness said, and started “wailing away” on him with what the witness realized was a knife.
Everett’s arraignment is set for July 30.
