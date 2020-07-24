Police arrest stepfather of man accused of stabbing

Officers arrested Curle at his house Thursday after identifying him as the man on the video based on his distinct limp, according to court documents.

Curle told police that Everett was going to cut the victim’s face, but he didn’t know his stepson was going to stab the man. According to court documents, Curle said he wanted to go with Everett to “protect him” but said he didn’t have a weapon.

They parked and waited for the victim where he couldn’t see them, Curle told police. Everett took off running when he saw the victim, he said.

Curle told police since he can’t run, he opened up the van and waited for Everett to return. Moments later, Everett was chased down the alley by three men and he and Curle jumped in the van and drove away, Curle said.

According to court documents, the victim’s girlfriend arrived at the scene shortly after the stabbing and told officers the assault started in front of her residence in the 1200 block of Commerce Avenue as she and the victim were walking from her car to the residence.

She told investigators that Everett, who is the father of her child, had been threatening to kill her boyfriend, according to the court documents.