Police activity causing traffic delays on I-5 near Kalama cleared
Police activity causing traffic delays on I-5 near Kalama cleared

Police Lights

Police activity that traffic backups and delays Friday on northbound Interstate 5 at milepost 30 near Kalama was cleared as of 12:15 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. 

The department at about 11:55 a.m. cautioned drivers in the area. Additional information was not immediately available. 

This story will be updated.

