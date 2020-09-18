Police activity causing traffic delays on I-5 near Kalama cleared

Return to homepage ×
Police activity that traffic backups and delays Friday on northbound Interstate 5 at milepost 30 near Kalama was cleared as of 12:15 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The department at about 11:55 a.m. cautioned drivers in the area. Additional information was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
