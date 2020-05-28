You are the owner of this article.
Police activity causes traffic backups, delays on Lewis and Clark Bridge
breaking

Police activity causes traffic backups, delays on Lewis and Clark Bridge

Lewis and Clark bridge

This TDN file photo shows the Lewis and Clark Bridge from Highway 30 on Rainier Hill on a foggy morning in January 2019. 

 Bill Wagner, The Daily News

Thursday morning police activity on the Lewis and Clark Bridge is causing traffic backups and delays for travelers, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. 

The delays started shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lane and are expected to last "until further notice" WSDOT said in a tweet. The agency did not elaborate on the nature of police activity. 

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

