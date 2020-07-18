Poker on motorcycles: Wahkiakum keeps Bald Eagle Day spirit alive with substitute event

A fleet of 30 motorcyclists on Saturday brought boisterous noise and a boost to local businesses in Wahkiakum County on what otherwise might have been a somber weekend in the absence of Bald Eagle Days.
The annual festival — which draws hundreds of visitors, generates business for local shops and bolsters community morale — was canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, said Stacey Lane, assistant director of the Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce. As a substitute, the chamber planned a “Ride for Essential Workers” poker run.
“We didn’t want to say, ‘Forget it, we aren’t doing anything.’ … My husband and I actually ride quite a bit, so we thought, ‘Why not do a motorcycle ride?’ ” Lane said.
Unlike at a large community festival, attendees to a poker run could easily follow social distancing rules by riding on separate motorcycles. And many riders wear face masks, pandemic or not, to keep bugs and other debris out of their mouths, Lane joked.
The riders gathered for a tour of Wahkiakum County that took them from Norse Hall, around Puget Island, up to Skamokawa, down Main Street in Cathlamet and to the Elochoman Marina. The group stopped at seven local businesses along the way to collect playing cards to create a poker hand.
“The point is to encourage people to visit our local businesses,” Lane said. “We are encouraging businesses to hand out a menu or a coupon if they want, to get people to return to their business. That would be great.”
The chamber also asked local residents to cheer along the motorcyclists, who rode in honor of essential workers that have continued to work through the pandemic, said Stephanie Moonen, chamber director.
“(Bald Eagle Days) is such a big community-based event, we wanted the community to still feel loved,” Moonen told TDN last month. “And we wanted people who were working through this to still feel loved, so we incorporated the two together.”
Almost all of the annual summer festivals held in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those cancellations are a hit to rural communities, which lose their typical fundraisers and morale-boosting events.
“Being from this county, born and raised, I know Bald Eagle Days is what you do,” Moonen said. “The third weekend of July, you know you go down and have all of your family there. … It doesn’t matter that it’s the parade or the fireworks or the fair. It’s just the fact that everyone knows that’s the weekend to come home. That’s our time to be together. That’s our little community days.”
The chamber, which organizes the festival, didn’t want to cancel the event because it knows how important it is to locals, Moonen said.
“But it was out of our hands. It’s not like we just didn’t feel not planning Bald Eagles Day. ... And we will come back and it will be really fun next year,” she said.
Shannon Britt, co-owner of the Skamokawa Resort, said the poker run gave people an alternative and safe way to celebrate. It also benefited local students by raising money for the “Dollars for Scholars” fund, she said.
“I’m super excited for this. It’s a way to bring excitement back for Bald Eagle Days. … I think it’s a great way for the community to get together for a not-as-much-contact event,” she said.
Along with the playing cards, Britt handed out coupons for a discounted hotel stay. She said she hoped the coupons would generate future business for the resort, which has “slowed down a lot” since the pandemic started in March.
At the end of the ride, the participants turned in their best five cards in a ziplock baggie to a judge. The top hand won half of the entry fees paid for the poker run, and the next two best hands earned gift cards to local businesses.
The remaining half of the entry fees went to Dollars for Scholars, the chamber’s scholarship program for Wahkiakum High School graduates.
Usually the chamber raises about $500 for the program with the fall and spring fish derbies, but COVID-19 canceled those events, too, Moonen said.
“There was no fishing, but we said we still needed to raise money for the kids,” Moonen said.
Entry fees for the run totaled $400, and the winning rider, Lisa Allen of Banda’s Bouquets in Longview, donated part of her earnings back to Dollars for Scholars, as well. That means the run raised more than $200 for the fund, or roughly the same amount as one fish derby.
Several county residents joined the ride, including Gerry Keller and Cathlamet Town Councilmember Robert Stowe. The poker run also drew visitors from outside the community. A member of the Patriot Guard Riders who identified himself at T.C. said he came down from Toutle because “we look for any excuse to ride, and it’s a beautiful day today.”
“It’s for a good cause,” T.C. said. “And I love putting miles on a motorcycle.”
Stowe said he’d like to see the poker run become an annual event. That’s exactly what the chamber is planning on, Lane said.
“I think it will be a good addition to Bald Eagles Day,” she said. “It’s a good substitute for things we had to cancel this year.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.