Poker on motorcycles: Wahkiakum keeps Bald Eagle Day spirit alive with substitute event

“But it was out of our hands. It’s not like we just didn’t feel not planning Bald Eagles Day. ... And we will come back and it will be really fun next year,” she said.

Shannon Britt, co-owner of the Skamokawa Resort, said the poker run gave people an alternative and safe way to celebrate. It also benefited local students by raising money for the “Dollars for Scholars” fund, she said.

“I’m super excited for this. It’s a way to bring excitement back for Bald Eagle Days. … I think it’s a great way for the community to get together for a not-as-much-contact event,” she said.

Along with the playing cards, Britt handed out coupons for a discounted hotel stay. She said she hoped the coupons would generate future business for the resort, which has “slowed down a lot” since the pandemic started in March.

At the end of the ride, the participants turned in their best five cards in a ziplock baggie to a judge. The top hand won half of the entry fees paid for the poker run, and the next two best hands earned gift cards to local businesses.

The remaining half of the entry fees went to Dollars for Scholars, the chamber’s scholarship program for Wahkiakum High School graduates.