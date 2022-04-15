Poet Kelli Russell Agodon is featured Northwest Voices guest April 22 celebrating National Poetry Month

Poet Kelli Russell Agodon will be the guest at an online Northwest Voices Zoom event at 7 p.m. April 22.

To join the event, visit the Longview Public Library’s website at longviewlibrary.org/nwvoices.php.

Agodon’s newest book is “Dialogues with Rising Tides,” published by Copper Canyon Press. She is an editor and book cover designer at Two Sylvias Press, which she co-founded.

Her other books include a Foreword Indies Book of the Year in Poetry winner, “Letters from the Emily Dickinson Room; “Hourglass Museum,” a finalist in the Washington State Book Award in Poetry, “The Daily Poet: Day-By-Day Prompts for Your Writing Practice,” with co-author Martha Silano; and “Fire on Her Tongue: An Anthology of Contemporary Women’s Poetry.”

Agodon lives in a Washington state seaside town where she is an avid hiker and paddleboarder. The town is located on traditional lands of the Chimacum, Coast Salish, S’Klallam and Suquamish people.

She teaches the Rainier Writing Workshop, a low-res Master of Fine Arts program at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma. She also is part of Writing the Land, a project between local land trusts and artists to help raise awareness for the preservation of land, ecosystems and biodiversity, according to a press release from the city of Longview.

For details on Agodon, visit www.agodon.com or twosylviaspress.com.

Northwest Voices events are free and open to the public. The events are funded by the Longview Public Library, Lower Columbia College, the Friends of the Longview Library, the Longview Library Foundation and the LCC Foundation.

