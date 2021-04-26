'Plenty of food' as Cowlitz County food banks report drop in demand as pandemic relief boosts supply

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Driving factors

Jones said she doesn’t know for sure why demand is down, but a couple clients told her they get so much food from Faith Center and other food banks they don’t have to visit as often.

St. Vincent de Paul food bank in Longview also has seen a decrease over the past year, said John Gotshall, longtime volunteer and former vice president. The food bank used to see about 180 to 210 clients each day it was open and now they see about 40 to 50, he said.

Gotshall said a variety of factors could be causing the decrease, including extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, federal stimulus payments and additional unemployment benefits.

Since April 2020, SNAP recipients have received extra funding because of the pandemic, according to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Like Faith Center, St. Vincent is receiving more food than it used to for free through federal relief programs, Gotshall said.

“We’re getting more food of higher quality than we would ever in normal circumstances be able to distribute,” he said.

Gotshall said St. Vincent also is not limiting items like it used to and that it also has dog and cat food available.