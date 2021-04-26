'Plenty of food' as Cowlitz County food banks report drop in demand as pandemic relief boosts supply

People trickled through the Kelso Faith Center Church picking up jars of jelly and other food items stacked on tables spaced six feet apart Thursday.
By closing time, plenty of food remained, including dozens of boxes of produce.
The food bank, open weekly, hasn’t seen the crowds it used to, said Director Bev Jones.
While Faith Center and other local food banks have seen a dip in demand, they are receiving more and better food than before the pandemic.
“There’s plenty of food for Cowlitz County, that’s for sure,” Jones said Thursday.
Along with bread, canned and dry goods, the food bank receives more produce, dairy and meat than before the pandemic, Jones said.
Limits lifted
Most items are unlimited, and clients can take what they can use, rather than only receiving a set amount per household size, she said.
“They’re thankful for fresh produce and all the meat because they realize it was scarce before, and now it’s not,” she said.
Although the food bank’s supply is outweighing demand, Jones said nothing goes to waste. Faith Center works with other community organizations to give the “ready to eat” food to homeless people and other items to low-income families who may not have transportation to the food bank, she said.
Driving factors
Jones said she doesn’t know for sure why demand is down, but a couple clients told her they get so much food from Faith Center and other food banks they don’t have to visit as often.
St. Vincent de Paul food bank in Longview also has seen a decrease over the past year, said John Gotshall, longtime volunteer and former vice president. The food bank used to see about 180 to 210 clients each day it was open and now they see about 40 to 50, he said.
Gotshall said a variety of factors could be causing the decrease, including extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, federal stimulus payments and additional unemployment benefits.
Since April 2020, SNAP recipients have received extra funding because of the pandemic, according to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
Like Faith Center, St. Vincent is receiving more food than it used to for free through federal relief programs, Gotshall said.
“We’re getting more food of higher quality than we would ever in normal circumstances be able to distribute,” he said.
Gotshall said St. Vincent also is not limiting items like it used to and that it also has dog and cat food available.
Demand has remained fairly steady at Lower Columbia CAP’s monthly food distribution days, said Executive Director Ilona Kerby. The organization recorded slight decrease in clients in March, but nothing significant, she said.
Early in the pandemic, CAP saw bigger drops, but demand went back up after the first stimulus payments, Kerby said.
Kerby anticipates the increase in food supply and variety to continue at least through the end of the year. Food Lifeline, a Seattle-based nonprofit that distributes food to Western Washington food banks, is working to keep things such as produce coming after the pandemic, she said.
“A lot more locations are getting access to the food because of the extra food we’re getting, which is really nice,” Kerby said. “It’s getting further into some of the more rural areas that struggle to have those resources.”